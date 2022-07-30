Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF remained flat at $86.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

