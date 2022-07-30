Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF remained flat at $86.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $86.65.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
