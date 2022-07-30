Lethean (LTHN) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $93,133.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,868.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.11 or 0.07085028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00167935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00258085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00664922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00618278 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005738 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

