Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $110.96. Approximately 10,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 270,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

