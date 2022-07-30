Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Capital One Financial to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Capital One Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

