LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $1.83. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 52,572 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

