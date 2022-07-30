Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.73-$11.93 EPS.

NYSE:LIN traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.60.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

