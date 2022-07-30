Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Performance

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.