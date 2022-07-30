Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

