LINK (LN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147,231.00

LINK (LN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market cap of $298.81 million and approximately $147,231.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.44 or 0.00197557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00600784 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035407 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is link.network. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.