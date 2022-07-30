Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 64 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

