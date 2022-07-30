Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 on September 22nd

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,343,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,727,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

