Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 on September 22nd

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.
Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,343,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,727,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.