Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

LMT opened at $413.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.