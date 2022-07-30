Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the June 30th total of 1,152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Logan Group Price Performance

Logan Group stock remained flat at 0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.88. Logan Group has a twelve month low of 0.88 and a twelve month high of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Logan Group

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

