Loser Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $512,429.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

