LUKSO (LYXe) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.56 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $105.56 million and $1.57 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00028313 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.60 or 0.99991450 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131176 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032267 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
LUKSO Coin Profile
LUKSO (LYXe) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,205,916 coins. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
LUKSO Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.