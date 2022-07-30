Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $61,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.51 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

