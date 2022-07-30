Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,919,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.