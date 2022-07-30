Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Cohn Robbins comprises approximately 1.6% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,372 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRHC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

