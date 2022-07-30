Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,001 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMAPU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

About SportsMap Tech Acquisition

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

