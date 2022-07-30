Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 989,557 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 694,079 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,641,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

REVH opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

