Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases 100,994 Shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Cingulate worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Cingulate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.