Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000.

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of FG Merger stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. FG Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

FG Merger Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

