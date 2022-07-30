Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 51,881.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.85 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

COVA Acquisition Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.