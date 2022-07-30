LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after acquiring an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

LYB stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

