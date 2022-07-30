LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

