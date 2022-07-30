Macatawa Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $318.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Insider Transactions at Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,385 shares in the company, valued at $604,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,855 shares of company stock valued at $70,020. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 28.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

