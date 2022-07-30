Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Macatawa Bank stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 59,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,492. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,443.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,855 shares of company stock valued at $70,020. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

