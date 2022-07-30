MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Lowered to $70.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

