Macquarie Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Comcast Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

