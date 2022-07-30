Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Price Target Cut to GBX 23 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 72 ($0.87) to GBX 23 ($0.28) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.34) to GBX 79 ($0.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Made.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50. Made.com Group has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.15. The firm has a market cap of £47.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Made.com Group Company Profile

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

