Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magna Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGLQF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.25. The company had a trading volume of 57,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,876. Magna Gold has a 12 month low of 0.22 and a 12 month high of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.27.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

