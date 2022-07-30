Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MNXXF stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,093. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
