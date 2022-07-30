Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MNXXF stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,093. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

