MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a maintains rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HZO. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $879.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.