Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $8.63 on Friday, reaching $352.08. 544,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

