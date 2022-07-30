Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $68,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.