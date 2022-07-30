Masari Price Tops $0.0072 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $120,401.56 and $7.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

