Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $415.42.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

MA opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average is $348.33.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.