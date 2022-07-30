Maxcoin (MAX) Market Cap Reaches $319,168.71

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $319,168.71 and approximately $337.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,627.12 or 1.00023591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00213971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00243853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00117191 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00050459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.