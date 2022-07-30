Maxcoin Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $324,230.91 and approximately $342.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,967.56 or 0.99927339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00219648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00244842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00119273 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00049277 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

