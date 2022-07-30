MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $21,036,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

