McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

