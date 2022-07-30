MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

