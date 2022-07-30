MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,242 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

