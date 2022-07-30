MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 488 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $9,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $224.05 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.