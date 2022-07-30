MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 488 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $9,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
