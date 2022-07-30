MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,608 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

