MCF Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $248.23 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average of $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

