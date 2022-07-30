MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 365,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

