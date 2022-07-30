MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $24,807,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.