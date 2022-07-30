MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

