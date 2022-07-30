MCF Advisors LLC Takes $152,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

